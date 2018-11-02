Local gov’t polls begin today with disciplined services’ vote

A total of 80 polling stations located at strategic army, police, fire and prison services locations will be opened from 6 am to 6 pm to today to facilitate early voting by some 7,918 members of the disciplined services for this year’s Local Government Elections.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward yesterday said all systems were in place at the polling stations for today’s elections.

The members of the disciplined services are required by law to vote ahead of the fixed date for the countrywide polls as they are required to work or to be on stand-by to maintain law and order and to deal with emergencies on elections day. The elections for the general populace will be held on Monday, November 12th…..