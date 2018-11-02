Mercy Hospital partners with regional laboratory to boost diagnostic capacity

The St Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) has entered into a partnership with a Caribbean laboratory facility that will enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide timely diagnosis and value-based medical care to its patients.

Last week, SJMH’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deborrah Ramsay announced the hospital’s agreement with Trinidad-based NexGen Pathology, a laboratory fully accredited with the College of American Pathologists (CAP) that specialises in Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Studies.

Giving a brief overview of what the partnership entails, CEO and Founder of NexGen Pathology, Dr Wesley Greaves, a specialist in Molecular Genetics Pathology, explained that a main component of the laboratory’s services is Surgical Pathology, which involves diagnosing surgical specimens, including breast biopsies and skin biopsies…..