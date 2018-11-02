Oil money could ignite tourism potential – Gaskin  

Revenues from oil and gas can catalyse the growth of a number of industries, including tourism, according to Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the minister was addressing the opening of a one-day forum yesterday on oil and gas and tourism hosted by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) at the Regency Hotel, Georgetown.

“More and more people know where Guyana is. People are coming to Guyana and they are coming to Guyana because they see Guyana as a land of opportunity. So, that has a currency that can be exploited for tourism purposes,” Gaskin said…..