School of Nursing certifies 251

Two hundred and fifty-one students graduated from the Georgetown School of Nursing yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Leola Charles, a graduate from the Professional Nursing Programme of the Georgetown School of Nursing and now a registered nurse, emerged as the 2018 valedictorian. Charles, along with others, received special awards for their outstanding performances, DPI said.

This year’s graduation marks the school’s 31st Biennial ceremony.

In her valedictory speech, DPI said that Charles encouraged her batch along with those who have completed other programmes, to be trailblazers in their respective fields…..