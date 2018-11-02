Social Protection Ministry intensifies human trafficking campaign

The Ministry of Social Protection’s (MoSP) Counter-Trafficking In Persons (C-TIP) Unit, on Monday launched its Blu’ Resources campaign as part of its efforts to ensure the message of combatting Trafficking in Persons reaches all communities.

“In 1838, African slavery was abolished. In recognition of this fact, our nation normally observes and celebrates under the name of emancipation… However, 180 years after emancipation, we are still today engaged in a fight against slavery we call it today, modern slavery,” Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott was quoted as saying.

According to a Department of Public Information release, Scott, who was speaking on behalf of Minister Amna Ally explained even as there is enacted legislation to tackle the scourge of TIP, it is necessary to go further with intensified promotion and awareness. He stated that this recommitted effort by the ministry is significant in combatting modern day slavery, the DPI release added…..