Two accused for trial over murder of clothes vendor at Craig

A city magistrate yesterday committed Kelvin Persaud and Selwyn Dawson, who are accused of murdering clothing vendor Purcell Moore Jr, to stand trial at the High Court for the crime.

The charge against the two states that on December 20th, 2017, at Old Road, Craig, they murdered Moore, who was gunned down.

When the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge came to an end yesterday, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore told Persaud and Dawson that based on the whole of the evidence presented by the prosecution, a prima facie case was made out against them and that they would be committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Subsequent to the attack, at Old Road, Craig, not far from his parents’

home, Moore was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival,

Moore had only arrived a few days earlier from Cayenne, French Guiana, where he had been working.