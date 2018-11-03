City too broke to tender for goods and services

Town Clerk Royston King yesterday attempted to justify City Hall’s practice of procuring goods and services without contracts by saying that its bankruptcy has meant that it must resort to expedient means.

King testified yesterday at the Critchlow Labour College that because of its financial status, the municipality has had to rely on “agreements” with “civic-minded” companies that are willing to do the work without contracts and wait to be paid when “monies become available.”

“A council without money cannot tender for goods and services. It must resort to the financial expediency of credit,” King told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC)…..