Collaboration with US needed to go after assets of ‘Big Head’

In order to go after the assets of local hotelier Shervington Lovell, who was recently nabbed in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges, local law enforcement officials will have to collaborate with their American counterparts.

This according to Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) head Michael Atherly, who yesterday stressed that officials here are making preparations in this regard.

Based on what Atherly said, the seizure of Lovell’s assets is at a standstill for now pending collaboration with the officials from the United States.

Lovell is said to be the owner of two multi-million dollar hotels, located in Georgetown and New Amsterdam…..