Copa supports Cancer Foundation’s attendance at global research conference

Copa Airlines has donated an airline ticket for the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) to send a representative to New York en route to Istanbul, Turkey for the upcoming Fifth Annual Congress on Epigenetics and Chromosome.

It has also donated supplies to assist in the GCF’s next outreach exercise in Berbice. According to a Copa Airlines press release, Sales Manager Nadine Oudkerk noted the company’s commitment to assisting non-governmental organisations and said it was pleased to support the GCF in working to raise cancer awareness in Guyana in order to change high-risk lifestyles and behaviours, as well as to promote prevention and early medical intervention and treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of Scotch Bonnett Ltd., Samantha Gooden, has been nominated by the GCF to be its representative at the Congress in Turkey which runs from November 14th to November 16th…..