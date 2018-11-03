Court orders GuySuCo to pay ex-workers remaining severance, interest by Jan 15th

Days after the National Assembly authorised government to spend over $2 billion in supplemen-tary funds for the payment of remaining severance to 2,198 laid off GuySuCo workers, Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln yesterday ordered that they be paid in full and with interest no later than January 15th of next year.

Despite promises by government that the remaining severance payments would be made in the second half of the year, the sugar workers filed the action for payment through their union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and its attorney, Anil Nandlall, yesterday called the ruling a significant victory for the laid off workers.

Undertaking earlier this week to have an update for the court as to when the remaining severance payments would have been made, the attorney for GuySuCo, Nikhil Ramkarran, yesterday reported to Justice Corbin-Lincoln that the funds had been approved by the National Assembly, although he was unable to say the exact date the payments would be made…..