Guyana News

Designer Nelsion Nurse wins ‘eco-friendly’ fashion contest

By Staff Writer

Designer Nelsion Nurse was adjudged the winner of an eco-friendly fashion competition at the recently-concluded Green Guyana Exp.

The “Eco Chic” fashion show, which was held on October 21st, saw competition designers showing off eco-friendly clothing.

Nurse, who claimed a cash prize of $100,000, told Stabroek News that he didn’t enter the competition for the prize. He said he entered because of his love for designing. Michael Sam placed second and won a prize of $50,000. The other contestants also received consolation prizes.

Treasure James, organiser of the fashion show, told the media that the show was to promote sustainable fashion.  

Two of the designs featured during the ‘Eco Chic’ fashion show, which was held during the recent Green Guyana Expo. (Department of Public Information photos)

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

No case made for withdrawal of misconduct charges against Singh, Brassington

Salvation Army launches annual Christmas appeal

Copa supports Cancer Foundation’s attendance at global research conference

Comments

Trending