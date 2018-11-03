Designer Nelsion Nurse wins ‘eco-friendly’ fashion contest

Designer Nelsion Nurse was adjudged the winner of an eco-friendly fashion competition at the recently-concluded Green Guyana Exp.

The “Eco Chic” fashion show, which was held on October 21st, saw competition designers showing off eco-friendly clothing.

Nurse, who claimed a cash prize of $100,000, told Stabroek News that he didn’t enter the competition for the prize. He said he entered because of his love for designing. Michael Sam placed second and won a prize of $50,000. The other contestants also received consolation prizes.

Treasure James, organiser of the fashion show, told the media that the show was to promote sustainable fashion.