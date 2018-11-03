Husband to be charged with murdering Baramita woman

The common-law-husband of Ruthina Thomas, the woman whose lifeless body was discovered along a roadway at Baramita a little over a week ago, is expected to be charged with her murder, Police Commander Kevin Adonis has said. Adonis told Stabroek News via telephone that investigators are prepared to charge the man, who is expected to be arraigned on Monday at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

An autopsy conducted on Thomas’ body on Thursday found the cause of her death to be asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to head.

The autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Port Kaituma Mortuary.

Thomas, 23, was discovered by residents in the North West community last Wednesday.