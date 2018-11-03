Guyana News

Inquest to begin into death of Ann’s Grove trans woman

By Staff Writer
Donickel Campbelle

An inquest is slated to begin next week to determine if anyone is at fault for the death of Donickel Campbelle, a transgender woman who died earlier this year after being struck by a car at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Campbelle, 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, died on February 18th.

According to a notice placed in the daily newspapers by the Registrar of the Supreme Court Sueanna Lovell, 11 witnesses are due to testify at the inquest, which is being conducted by Magistrate Christel Lambert…..

