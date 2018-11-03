Moraikabai farmer dies after being pinned by tractor

A 37-year-old Moraikobai farmer is now dead after a freak accident in which the tractor he was using to free a stuck truck flipped over and pinned him.

Police sources told Stabroek News that the dead man has been identified as Malone Antoni, also known as ‘Bhim.’

He was at the time of the accident assisting a truck driver who had been traveling to Moraikobai, in Region Five, and had become stuck along a trail in the vicinity of Five Miles on Thursday morning.

Antoni reportedly went to the scene with his tractor and attached a chain to the truck.

However, while in the process of trying to pull the stuck truck out of the thick sand, the tractor reportedly flipped over, pinning the man down.

Residents rushed to the scene but were unable to free the man. The residents were eventually able to eventually move the tractor and pull Antoni out and he was then rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.