No case made for withdrawal of misconduct charges against Singh, Brassington

While acknowledging that the actions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are reviewable, Solicitor-General (SG) Kim Kyte-Thomas on Thursday argued that former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) head Winston Brassington have failed to make a case for the termination of the misconduct charges that have been laid against them.

Kyte-Thomas made the argument during submissions on the state’s behalf to acting Chief Justice Roxane George, who is hearing the challenge mounted by Singh and Brassington to the misconduct charges that have been laid against them by the DPP.

They have been jointly charged with three counts of misconduct in public office over the sale of three tracts of government land on the East Coast of Demerara, between December, 2008 and May, 2011. In one instance, it is alleged that the property was sold below market value, while in the other two the deals went ahead without proper valuations of the land…..