Oil services company G-Boats launches local office

The doors of oil services company G-Boats’ local office were officially opened last evening with a heavy emphasis on supporting local content through the employment of Guyanese.

G-Boats, now located at Lot 126 Quamina and Carmichael streets, Georgetown, is a subsidiary of Edison Chouest Offshore, a global company that provides supply vessels to Oil & Gas operators around the world, including ExxonMobil.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony last evening, Edison Chouest Offshore Business Development Manager Daniel LaFont said that the company started 58 years ago with just two boats and has since expanded to 300 boats and over 10,000 employees around the world…..