Guyana News

Oil services company G-Boats launches local office

-has employed 68 Guyanese

By
Dr. Mark Bynoe, Head of the Department of Energy (third, from left), Minister of Finance Winston Jordan (third, from right), President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Deodat Indar (second, from right) and Edison Chouest Offshore Business Development Manager, Daniel LaFont (second, from left) cutting the ceremonial ribbon last evening to officially open the doors of the G-Boats office. (Terrence Thompson photo)

The doors of oil services company G-Boats’ local office were officially opened last evening with a heavy emphasis on supporting local content through the employment of Guyanese.

 G-Boats, now located at Lot 126 Quamina and Carmichael streets, Georgetown, is a subsidiary of Edison Chouest Offshore, a global company that provides supply vessels to Oil & Gas operators around the world, including ExxonMobil.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony last evening, Edison Chouest Offshore Business Development Manager Daniel LaFont said that the company started 58 years ago with just two boats and has since expanded to 300 boats and over 10,000 employees around the world…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Woman who killed pregnant best friend among 16 released on parole

By

Collaboration with US needed to go after assets of ‘Big Head’

Nagamootoo says not using public funds for campaigning

Comments

Trending