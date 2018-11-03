Ramotar approved Red House lease without signature

Former President Donald Ramotar has himself confirmed that while he never actually signed the application leasing Red House to the Cheddi Jagan Research Committee Inc (CJRCI), he did sanction its approval.

Ramotar made the disclosure during an extensive cross-examination on the transaction by Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams SC, who is contending that in the absence of a president’s signature on the application, the lease is void.

The CJRCI has challenged the December 31st, 2016 revocation of its lease by current President David Granger and it has secured a conservatory order to freeze the government’s instruction that it vacate the High Street premises…..