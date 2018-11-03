Guyana News

Salvation Army launches annual Christmas appeal

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams (left) with Salvation Army officials and Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board Edward Boyer (at right) at the launch of the annual ‘Christmas Kettle’ appeal at the Georgetown Club. (Department of Public Information photo)

Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams yesterday made the first contribution to the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle appeal, which was launched at the Georgetown Club.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, Minister Hastings-Williams, who represented President David Granger at the event, expressed the hope that her action would be replicated by the rest of the nation.

“I truly believe that the true spirit of Christmas consists [of] giving, especially giving to those in need… Bearing this in mind I call upon all the citizens of Guyana, especially the corporate sector and the diaspora to please contribute generously to the worthy charity works of the Salvation Army, planned for the Christmas season and 2019,” she was quoted as saying…..

