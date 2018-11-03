Smooth process but low turnout for disciplined services vote

Despite low turnout and the omissions from some electoral lists, early voting by members of the disciplined services for this year’s Local Government Elections (LGEs) went relatively smoothly yesterday.

The low turnout during the morning hours prompted Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (retired) James Patterson to urge voters to come out and vote on November 12th, when the general population will go to the polls.

When Stabroek News spoke with Patterson at the Prison Officers’ Conference Room on Camp and Bent streets, Georgetown, at about 10.15 am, Patterson said he had already visited about seven polling stations and observed that the turnout was low. A total of 7,918 members of the disciplined services were eligible to vote yesterday…..