Applications being received for large low-income housing project

By Staff Writer
Donnel Bess-Bascom

Applications are now being received from persons in low-income households who want to benefit from a large housing project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). 

On Tuesday, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said at a press conference that plans remain on stream for the US$27 million housing and infrastructural project.

It targets a total of 2,500 low-income households, and low-income areas in Georgetown, the lower East Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara and West Bank Demerara through the CHPA’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme…..

