CARICOM appoints Special Rapporteur on Disability

CARICOM has appointed a Special Rap-porteur on Disability.

A release from CARICOM said that the Thirty-Fifth Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Health, in September 2018, endorsed the recommendation that Senator Dr. Floyd Morris be appointed to the position, and “urged Ministries of Health to facilitate the Special Rapporteur in the conduct of his duties at the national level”.

The release said that Dr. Morris is currently the Director of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre for Disability Studies, in Mona, Jamaica. The CARICOM Special Rapporteur holds a PhD in Government with special focus on Political Communication, and has done extensive research on persons with disabilities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. ….