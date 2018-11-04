Deaths of neonatals, children under five have dropped – Lawrence

Deaths among neonatals and children under five years dropped continually from 526 in 2014 to 184 in 2017 with Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) recording the highest fatalities yet with a significant reduction, according to preliminary data from the Statistical Unit of the Ministry of Public Health.

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence made this revelation in a written response to questions from PPP/C MP Vindhya Persaud, pertaining to infant and child health. Lawrence gave a breakdown of fatalities among neonatals, infants and five-year olds.

In 2014 Region Four recorded the deaths of 112 neonatals and 133 infants, the highest in the four-year period. In 2015 the region recorded 17 five-year olds deaths, the highest among the four years. The lowest deaths, 11, among the three groups for the period, were recorded in Region Nine (Upper Essequibo/Upper Takutu)…..