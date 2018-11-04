Guyana News

Deaths of neonatals, children under five have dropped – Lawrence

-none of four incubators in Region Seven functioning

By Staff Writer
Volda Lawrence

Deaths among neonatals and children under five years dropped continually from 526 in 2014 to 184 in 2017 with Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) recording the highest fatalities yet with a significant reduction, according to preliminary data from the Statistical Unit of the Ministry of Public Health.

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence made this revelation in a written response to questions from PPP/C MP Vindhya Persaud, pertaining to infant and child health. Lawrence gave a breakdown of fatalities among neonatals, infants and five-year olds.

In 2014 Region Four recorded the deaths of 112 neonatals and 133 infants, the highest in the four-year period. In 2015 the region recorded 17 five-year olds deaths, the highest among the four years. The lowest deaths, 11, among the three groups for the period, were recorded in Region Nine (Upper Essequibo/Upper Takutu)…..

