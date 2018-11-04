Guyana News

East La Penitence-Riverview candidates forego ‘empty promises’ in run up to polls

-residents say elected rep rarely seen

By Staff Writer
Yvonne Ferguson

Some of the candidates seeking to be council representative of Georgetown’s Constituency 11 have vowed to not go the route of offering empty campaign promises ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

The candidates competing under the First Past the Post component of the polls are Yvonne Ferguson of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Quincy Alleyne of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Mark Persaud of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Jason Herbert, of the United Republican Party (URP) and independent candidate Eon Andrews.

The constituency covers the area from East La Penitence to Riverview…..

