Guyana and China MoU encompasses free market principles

-sees expanded use of currencies of both countries

By Staff Writer
Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge (right) and China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun after the signing.

The  Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Governments of Guyana and China on the Silk Road Initiative and its maritime component encompasses free market principles and envisages the expanded use of the local currencies of the two countries.

The MoU signed on July 27, 2018 was finally released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, October 30.

It contains 15 clauses in six articles which outline the areas of co-operation between the two countries within the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative…..

