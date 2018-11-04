Integrity Commission slowly receiving declarations from public officials

The Integrity Commission will soon start its examination of approximately 300 declarations, including one submitted by Public Telecommunications Min-ister Cathy Hughes, commission Chairman Kumar Doraisami said on Thursday.

The local anti-corruption watchdog Trans-parency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI) last month expressed concerns that there may be a potential conflict of interest for Minister Hughes, given that her husband, attorney Nigel Hughes, is a managing director of the Hughes, Fields and Stoby law firm, which recently established an office in Houston, Texas to provide legal services to clients in the oil and gas sector.

In response, Minister Hughes informed that on July 4th, 2018, she submitted her declaration of assets and interest to the Integrity Commission and then on October 9th, repeated her disclosure to Cabinet about her husband’s position in the law firm and the impending establishment of a Houston office. While she is awaiting the advice of cabinet and one of two lawyers she consulted, she has assured that she will excuse herself from any energy discussions at the Cabinet level…..