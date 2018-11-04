More work needed to tackle interpersonal violence – Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday launched a conflict resolution intervention to address issues of interpersonal violence, the improving of parenting skills and strengthening of conflict resolution skills.

According to a Department of Public Information release, Ramjattan stated that more work is needed to address these issues.

“I want to say that our government is trying its best in a very substantial way to help adolescents and youths both perpetrators and victims who should be in school and otherwise gainfully occupied to help in the prevention of this violence,” Ramjattan was quoted as saying…..