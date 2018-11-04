Guyana News

Prisoner, warder stabbed at Timehri jail

By Staff Writer

A remanded prisoner was stabbed eight times during an attack by a fellow inmate at the Timehri Prison yesterday morning.

Additionally, a prison officer who attempted to intervene was also stabbed by the assailant, who is said to be a convicted murderer.

The Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Police Force are investigating the attack…..

