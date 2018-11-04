Guyana News

UN disaster management project targeting women and Kamarang

By Staff Writer

Several UN agencies are collaborating on a project to bolster disaster management capacity in Guyana and Dominica with specific focus on women and Kamarang in Region Seven has been selected.

According to a release on Reliefweb, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and its Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT) are currently working with the UNDP and national stakeholders on a three-year project.

In September 2018, the release said that UNITAR-UNOSAT took the first concrete step toward implementing an Early Warning System (EWS) for floods in Guyana by undertaking a scoping mission to meet project partners and key stakeholders from national ministries…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Integrity Commission slowly receiving declarations from public officials

Integrity Commission slowly receiving declarations from public officials

By

19 doctors on leave from NA Hospital

Town Clerk cannot act without city council’s knowledge

Comments

Trending