UN disaster management project targeting women and Kamarang

Several UN agencies are collaborating on a project to bolster disaster management capacity in Guyana and Dominica with specific focus on women and Kamarang in Region Seven has been selected.

According to a release on Reliefweb, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and its Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT) are currently working with the UNDP and national stakeholders on a three-year project.

In September 2018, the release said that UNITAR-UNOSAT took the first concrete step toward implementing an Early Warning System (EWS) for floods in Guyana by undertaking a scoping mission to meet project partners and key stakeholders from national ministries…..