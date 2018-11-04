Guyana News

Victoria family loses everything in fire

By Staff Writer
The ashen remains of the Victoria, East Coast Demerara house.

A family of seven lost all their belongings after a fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, gutted their Lot 7 Victoria, East Demerara home on Friday morning.

Sunday Stabroek understands that fire started inside the home just after 8 on Friday morning while three of the seven occupants were at home.

Adeyemi Rollins, one of the three who was home at the time, told this newspaper that she was on the stairs combing her aunt’s hair when she started feeling intense heat coming from inside the house…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t quota for small contractors a no-go without change to law

Integrity Commission slowly receiving declarations from public officials

Integrity Commission slowly receiving declarations from public officials

By

19 doctors on leave from NA Hospital

Comments

Trending