Victoria family loses everything in fire

A family of seven lost all their belongings after a fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, gutted their Lot 7 Victoria, East Demerara home on Friday morning.

Sunday Stabroek understands that fire started inside the home just after 8 on Friday morning while three of the seven occupants were at home.

Adeyemi Rollins, one of the three who was home at the time, told this newspaper that she was on the stairs combing her aunt’s hair when she started feeling intense heat coming from inside the house…..