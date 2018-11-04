Wanted bulletin re-issued for suspect in decade-old murder

A second wanted bulletin was yesterday issued by police for Elon Azore, called ‘Fudgee’, who is said to be the prime suspect in the 2008 murder of Dennis Richards.

According to the bulletin, Azore’s date of birth is September 3rd, 1965, and his last known address was Lot 227 Main Road, Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The murder was committed on August 7th, 2008.

A similar bulletin was issued in November, 2011 but yielded no success. Hence, another was issued.

Reports are that the deceased, Richards, had been called out of his home on the fateful night, given a sound beating by four men, and eventually died at the Georgetown Public Hospital…..