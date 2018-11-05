All Saints Primary pupils benefit from Rotary water project

The Rotary Club of New Amsterdam (RCNA) commissioned its seventh Public Schools Pure Water Initiative on November 2 in the East Berbice-Corentyne area.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the RCNA, in collaboration with the Bank of Nova Scotia, commissioned the clean water system at the All Saints Primary School in New Amsterdam.

The project ensures that water is collected and then goes through a filtration process, after which the filtered water is stored in tanks and released for use.

Current President of the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam, Rafeek Kassim, said that the RCNA will continue to carry out projects that will positively impact on young people in the East Berbice-Corentyne area. He thanked the management and staff of the Bank of Nova Scotia for coming on board the project.

DPI said that a number of other entities have committed to joining with the RCNA to continue with the initiative. Cumberland, Fort Ordinance, Sheet Anchor, St Therese’s, and the Edinburgh Primary Schools along with the Canje Secondary School have already benefited from this project.