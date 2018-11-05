Berbice Bridge company proposes 19-year extension of pact to avoid toll hikes

The Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) has formally proposed a 19-year extension to its concessionaire’s agreement as a means to set aside steep hikes in tolls set for November 12 and the Public Infrastructure Ministry says that the offer will be discussed at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson’s ministry had referred to the conditional offer in a statement on November 3rd in reference to a letter from BBCI in the preceding day’s edition of Stabroek News but did not provide any details on it.

A letter from BBCI’s Finance Controller Stephen Rambajan, dated November 2, 2018, to Patterson setting out the 19-year extension was released yesterday to the media…..