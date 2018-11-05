Guyana News

D’Urban Street resident appeals for relief from clogged drain

By Staff Writer
The water which has settled on the roadway in front of Nannan’s grocery store and home.

A D’Urban Street, Lodge drain clogged by wastewater, is causing residents in the area worry, as the stagnant water has settled on the roadway.

The drain runs in front of Hansraj Nannan’s grocery shop. The man is concerned for the safety and health of his family, neighbours and customers.

When Stabroek News made a visit to the area on Friday, the drain was filled with water which had a greenish colour, horrible odour and appeared to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Nannan stated that because of the drain, water settles on the road and in a pothole which is situated right in front of his business place…..

