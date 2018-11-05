Environmental Authorisation sought for rehab of Tumatumari hydro plant

The Hydroelectric Power General Plant at Tumatumari, Potaro River, Region 8, could be closer to rehabilitation.
This is according to a public notice that was published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stating that the company – Tumatumari Hydro Inc. (THI)—has submitted an application for Environmental Authorisation for the plant’s rehabilitation.
According to the notice, the project will entail the redevelopment, operation and maintenance of the existing Tumatumari Hydroelectric Power Station and will also include replacing of existing hydroelectric generator units and installation of new electro-mechanical/hydraulic controls, instrumentation, protection and switchgear…..
