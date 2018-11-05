Independent candidates among five seeking Kingston/Cummingsburg seat

Independent candidates are set to take on representatives of the three major political groups in Georgetown’s Constituency One at the November 12 local government elections.
In the battle for the first- past-the post seat are businessmen Jai Narine Singh, better known as Don Singh, Shazam Isfehani, Insurance Manager, Natoya Gibson, Ubraj Narine and salesman Malcolm De Freitas.
Constituency one encompasses Kings-ton East and West, Thomas Lands, Non-Pariel Park, Cummingsburg, Alberttown and Queenstown…..
