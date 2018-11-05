Lusignan Prison for $66m improvement works

Amid sporadic unrest at the Lusignan Prison over conditions, the Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for $66m worth of improvement works.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry is seeking bids for the rehabilitation of the dormitory and administration building at the prison. The engineer’s estimate is $29m. Bids are also being invited for repair work to the Holding Bay at the prison. The engineer’s estimate is $37m.

The closing date for the receipt of bids is Tuesday, November 20th…..