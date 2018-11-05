Guyana News

Lusignan Prison for $66m improvement works

By Staff Writer

Amid sporadic unrest at the Lusignan Prison over conditions, the Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for  $66m worth of improvement works.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry is seeking bids for the rehabilitation of the dormitory and administration building at the prison. The engineer’s estimate is $29m. Bids are also being invited for repair work to the Holding Bay at the prison.  The engineer’s estimate is $37m.

The closing date for the receipt of bids is Tuesday, November 20th…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Berbice Bridge company proposes 19-year extension of pact to avoid toll hikes

Public procurement body probing HDM drugs deal

PPP/C gov’t spent around $100m in three years on officials medical bills – Lawrence

Comments

Trending