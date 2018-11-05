Moveable property security bill will make credit access easier

The Guyana Bar Association on Saturday spearheaded a workshop on the proposed Moveable Property Security Bill 2018 and according to Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC, this piece of legislation will make access to credit much easier.

He said that when passed, it will promote access to finance for a broader spectrum of borrowers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, facilitate infrastructure development and offshore investment in the country and prepare the way for the impending expansion of the oil and gas industry.

Williams at the time was delivering introductory remarks at the workshop which was held to facilitate a more in-depth examination of the proposed piece of legislation. The Ministry in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) was invited to participate in the discourse which was held at Cara Lodge…..