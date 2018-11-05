Paradise electrician murdered

The police say that they are investigating the murder of Justin Peterkin, 39, an electrician of Paradise Village, ECD which occurred about 8.30 am today at his father-in-law’s home located at 1323 Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, ECD allegedly by his brother-in-law, who is in custody.

Investigations revealed that Peterkin and the suspect visited the Golden Grove property and soon after the occupants (owner and daughter) left for work, an eyewitness saw the suspect chopping his in-law, in the yard.

An alarm was raised and the suspect who resides at Princes Street, Wortmanville left the scene but was promptly arrested by the police who were summoned.

The body which bore multiple wounds to the neck, head and shoulder, is at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem, the police said.