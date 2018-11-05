PPP/C gov’t spent around $100m in three years on officials medical bills – Lawrence

While government is still to make public how much is the equivalent of its share of fifty percent towards ministers’ health insurance, it has revealed that nearly $100M was spent in three years on medical expenses by the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration.

“In 2012, from the public’s purse, some $37.138M (was) spent and then in 2013 $9.732M and then in 2014, Mr. Speaker some $47.2M,” Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence told the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lawrence had been asked by PPP/C MP Juan Edghill how much the APNU+AFC government had spent on dental bills from its taking office in May 2015 to the June 2018 period and she gave not only her government’s figure but compared it to a similar three-year period for the PPP/C…..