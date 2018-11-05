Public procurement body probing HDM drugs deal

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) says it is carrying out its own investigation of the controversial purchase and contract award process which saw HDM Labs scooping up a huge drug supply contract.

“We are looking at that tender procedure and whether they were correctly awarded the contract. We are looking at everything; the process of evaluation, how the tender was awarded…,” PPC Chair-man Carol Corbin told Stabroek News in an interview last week.

She informed that no complaint was lodged about the contract but the Commission decided on investigating given the news prominence of the case. “No one complained we just felt we should”, she said…..