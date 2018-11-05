Second Westminster family speaks out against police raids

A Westminster, West Bank Demerara family is seeking justice following a raid at their home during the wee hours of Sunday last, by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

This is the second family to have come forward to speak out against police raids, which they said have left their family traumatized and suffering losses.

In fear of victimization, the head of the family spoke to Stabroek News on the condition of anonymity. She said that ranks barged into her home at around 4.30 am last Sunday…..