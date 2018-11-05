Stabbed Timehri prisoner still hospitalised

The inmate who was injured in an attack at the Timehri Prison on Saturday remains a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The injured prisoner, identified as Eon Ward, 25, suffered eight stab wounds at the hands of his fellow inmate during the altercation.

A prison officer identified as Skeete (only name given), attempted to intervene and was also stabbed during the melee. Skeete, the source said, received attention for injuries to his right hand and forehead and was treated by the prison’s medical staff…..