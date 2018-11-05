Voter education no guarantee of turnout

Despite voter education efforts on the part of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), there is uncertainty over whether voters will turn out in large numbers at this year’s Local Government Election (LGE).

Speaking at a media interface on Saturday, GECOM’s Registration Officer Clairmont Mingo and Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, noted that there have been several voter education efforts but said the secretariat has no way of being sure if these efforts will result in voter turnout.

“We go out there, we talk to the people but can we tell if they will vote? No,” Mingo indicated, adding that voter mobilization is not solely the responsibility of GECOM but that political parties and other civil society groups also have a role to play…..