Berbicians welcome gov’t takeover of Berbice bridge

The Berbice Bridge

Berbicians have welcomed the government’s announcement yesterday that it had assumed temporary control of the Berbice River bridge.

While drivers were unaware of the move yesterday when Stabroek News visited the various bus and car parks in Region Six, in unison they welcomed the move in the face of planned hikes in tolls.

Although the drivers were reluctant to go on record, one explained that he believes the government will ensure that the citizens of the county are not affected. The driver, who operates the Rosignol to New Amsterdam route, said, “I think the government gon’ think about us, the people, and deal with the matter because the bridge [company] na really care for the drivers.”….

Disciplined services voting saw 39.7% turnout -GECOM

