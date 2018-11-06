Guyana News

Brazilian gov’t change won’t affect Linden to Lethem road project

-Brazil foreign ministry official

By Staff Writer
Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Head of the Division of Venezuela, Colombia and Guyana at Brazil’s Ministry of External Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

A senior government official from Brazil’s Ministry of External Relations has revealed that the commitment to build an all-weather road from Lethem to Linden remains a priority for the country even with a change of government.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Head of the Division of Venezuela, Colombia and Guyana at Brazil’s Ministry of External Affairs, said last week that the “the organs responsible for infrastructure in Brazil are aware of the strategic importance of the Linden-Lethem road.”….

