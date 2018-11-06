Businessman and cultural activist Pradeep Samtani dies

Businessman Pradeep Samtani known as an Indian cultural activist and humanitarian, passed away on Sunday evening at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

His wife, Sheila confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that Samtani, who was born in India, passed away at 7.42 pm on Sunday after a period of prolonged illness.

Samtani would have celebrated his 65th birthday just two days prior on November 2nd. He is survived by his wife and son.

News of Samtani’s death was met with an outpouring of sadness shared on Facebook, as many reflected on the life of a man who was described as “larger than life.”

Samtani, who owned multiple stores in Georgetown, was known to many as a cultural activist, with several roles including that of radio personality, concert promoter and the Chief Executive Officer of the former Liberty Cinema on Vlissengen Road. He was also a film producer, having produced the 2006 film Rainbow Raani,

Additionally, he was a dedicated Rotarian, having served as a President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown between 2009 and 2010. Just last year, he had been conferred with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Radio personality Merrano Isaacs, in a brief reflection on Samtani, said, “The passing of Mr. Pradeep Samtani has certainly left all who knew him with terrible feeling of sadness… He was also a great philanthropist and never hesitated to ask for help for his Rotary Club or Indian Monument Gardens fundraising events.”

Isaacs added, “My condolences to his bereaved family and friends. To his home country of India, we give thanks for sharing such a marvelous soul with us here in his adopted home of Guyana.”