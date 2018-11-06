Disciplined services voting saw 39.7% turnout -GECOM

Just under 40% of disciplined service members eligible to vote did so during early voting for the local government elections last Friday.

According to Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, a mere 3,147 or 39.7% of the 7,918 members of the disciplined services eligible to vote cast their ballots.

They comprised the 1,022 of the 2,773 members of the Guyana Defence Force listed on the Official Voters’ List, the 1,938 of the 4,693 eligible members of the Guyana Police Force and the 187 of the 451 eligible prison officers…..