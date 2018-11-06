Guyana News

Essequibo pupils in `Express Your Energy’ event

By Staff Writer
A pupil completing one of the activities

Sixty students of grades 5 and 6 attended the Guyana Energy Agency’s (GEA) ‘Express Your Energy’ activity which was held on November 2nd, 2018 in the auditorium of the Cotton Field Secondary School, Region 2.

Representing six  primary schools that were selected by the Regional Educational Office,  a release from the GEA said that the students hailed from 8th of May Primary, Sparta Primary, CV Nunes Primary, Taymouth Manor Primary, Queenstown Primary and Suddie Primary. The event  conveyed the pupils’ interpretation and knowledge of energy sources, sustainability, energy conservation and energy efficiency through artwork/pictorial illustrations, word search and conservation tips .

From its conception in 2012, the activity has targeted primary school students and was hosted this year by the GEA, in collaboration with the Hinterland Electrification Company (HECI) through the IDB- funded Public Awareness  Project -” Promoting the Benefits of Renewable Energy Technologies and the Rational Use of Energy”…..

