Gov’t, Islamic bank mission set funding priorities

By Staff Writer
Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan (left) and Dr. Sobir Komilov – Regional Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Health care, waste water treatment and renewable energy are among the areas identified for initial consideration for funding next year by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, other priority areas are Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Housing and infrastructure.

The priority areas  were broached when the Ministry of Finance hosted a Programming Mission from the IsDB to identify projects to accelerate Guyana’s development…..

