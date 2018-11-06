Jury convicts accused in rape of girl, 15

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl now awaits sentencing for the offence after being unanimously convicted yesterday afternoon by a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Particulars of the charge against Dhanraj Persaud, called ‘Rakesh,’ stated that he raped the teenager on October 23rd, 2013. He was 33-years-old at the time.

Owing to the request for a probation report from his attorney, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who heard the case, has deferred Persaud’s sentencing until November 27th at 9.30am.

The judge said that on that day the court will also hear both the victim impact statement and defence attorney Maxwell McKay’s plea in mitigation on behalf of his client.

Having been convicted, Persaud, who was on bail, has been remanded to prison to await sentencing.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera.

The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial in association with Abigail Gibbs and Tiffini Lyken.